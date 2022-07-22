Death From Above 1979 Talk About Personal Touches and Karaoke Tracks
Rock 95 is bringing Death From Above 1979 to Kempenfest on July 31st!
Rock 95 is bringing Death From Above 1979 to Kempenfest on July 31st. Before they come to town Rachel got on a Zoom call and got into what they got up to during lockdown, and the personal touches that Jesse and Sebastien put in their art for their fans. We also get into how their Journey came to be and Jesse’s go-to karaoke songs.
You can still get tickets for the show here!