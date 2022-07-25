Common Expressions That Just Aren’t True

We all have our favourite go-to expressions for all occasions. There’s also the catchphrases & lines we’ve heard from our parents & other family members.

Whether it’s at a party, a clever tweet, or even printed on a tshirt, those expressions can come in handy. But sometimes you can hurt your head thinking about them, cause they just don’t make sense.

A viral thread online has come up with the “top ten expressions that just aren’t true”, and I’m wondering if we can add any to this list.

A great line from a great monologue in “Boiler Room”

Top Ten Untrue Expressions

“Money doesn’t buy happiness.”

“Time heals all wounds.”

“Cheaters never win.”

“What goes around, comes around.”

“Good things come to those who wait.”

“Whatever doesn’t kill you makes you stronger.”

“An apple a day keeps the doctor away.”

“Sticks and stones may break my bones, but words will never hurt me.”

“Better safe than sorry.”

And finally, “‘I’ before ‘E,’ except after ‘C.'” (I’ve always hated this one, personally)

Now, if we’re talking about things our parents say that absolutely suck, I’ve also got a major issue with my Dad saying “stop your crying, or I’ll give you something to cry about!” Like, I’m not crying for no reason here…my balloon flew away Dad!

McCully