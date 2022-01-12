On New Years Eve, we lost a legend…

Betty White was remembered as one of the funniest and kindest people we’ve ever had the pleasure of watching and, this Monday, January 17th would have marked her 100th birthday.

To honour Betty White and her years of animal rights activism, Rock 95 invites you to join us and take part in the #BettyWhiteChallenge and donate 5 dollars to OSPCA on January 17th, 2022.

Click here to donate and thank you for being a friend.

Betty White spent most of her life fighting for animal rights and was involved with the Morris Animal Foundation serving in various roles as a trustee, board president, and spokesperson. Betty wrote in her 2012 book, “Betty & Friends: My Life at the Zoo,” that she fell in love with animals at a young age after tagging along with her parents to zoos.