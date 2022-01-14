WATCH: John Mayer and Jeff Ross Pick Up Bob Sagets Car

Singer John Mayer and comedian Jeff Ross filmed an emotional video while they picked up Bob Saget’s car from the airport.

It’s a 26 minute Instagram live in which the two gushed about how wonderful Bob Saget was and how he was adored by so many.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by John Mayer 💎 (@johnmayer)

Bob Saget’s wife Kelly Rizzo thanked John Mayer and Jeff Ross for picking up the car saying she had “No words for how much this meant”.