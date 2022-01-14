Listen Live

WATCH: John Mayer and Jeff Ross Pick Up Bob Sagets Car

“I’ve just never known a human being on this earth who could give that much love individually and completely to that many people"

Singer John Mayer and comedian Jeff Ross filmed an emotional video while they picked up Bob Saget’s car from the airport.

It’s a 26 minute Instagram live in which the two gushed about how wonderful Bob Saget was and how he was adored by so many.

 

Bob Saget’s wife Kelly Rizzo thanked John Mayer and Jeff Ross for picking up the car saying she had “No words for how much this meant”.

