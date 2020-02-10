And the Oscar Goes to…

It was quite a night for South Korean director Bong Joon Ho who mentioned a couple of times that he was going to be drinking until the next morning. He had lots of reason to celebrate. His movie ‘Parasite‘ made history at the 92nd Academy Awards becoming the first non-English language film to win best picture. It also won for best International Film, Best Director, and Best Screenplay.

It’s Hollywood’s biggest night of the year. All the big stars come out all dressed up in their finest for red carpet interviews at the Dolby Theatre in L.A., and then to later see if they will be bringing home the coveted Oscar trophy to display on the mantle back at their mansions.

Myself, I always think it’s fun to record the Academy Awards, and then play them backwards to watch all of those big stars giving their Oscars back to the presenters, but for movie buffs it’s a big night to see which of the latest crop of movies and their associated actresses and actors will take home the hardware.

It was cool to see Elton John perform (I’m Gonna) Love Me Again and then to see him on stage again later with Bernie Taupin accepting the award for Best Original Song that was featured in the Elton John biopic.

The night runs late and movie buffs who stayed up until the very end of the broadcast will be starting their work week a little blurry-eyed this morning as they roll into the office this morning, whereby the big stars will be sleeping in getting their beauty-rest this morning after a long night of partying and waiting for the next award-winning script to arrive. Except maybe for Bong Joon Ho who’s probably still going strong.