2020 Razzie Nominations
So many bad movies!
The Razzies have long been called the anti-Oscars. They have typically followed the same schedule as the Oscars, announcing their nominees a day before the Oscar nominees are announced, and presenting the Razzie awards the day before the Academy Awards. This year, because the Oscars were earlier than usual, the Razzie nominations were announced the day before the Oscars.
For the 40th anniversary of the Razzies, the awards will be televised for the first time ever. No word on when the winners will be announced.
Not surprisingly, Cats is leading the pack with nine nominations. Rambo 5: First Blood and A Medea Family Funeral came in a close second with eight nods a piece.
WORST PICTURE
Cats
The Fanatic
The Haunting of Sharon Tate
A Madea Family Funeral
Rambo: Last Blood
WORST ACTOR
James Franco / Zeroville
David Harbour / Hellboy (2019)
Matthew McConaughey / Serenity
Sylvester Stallone / Rambo: Last Blood
John Travolta / The Fanatic & Trading Paint
WORST ACTRESS
Hilary Duff / The Haunting of Sharon Tate
Anne Hathaway / The Hustle & Serenity
Francesca Hayward / Cats
Tyler Perry (As Medea) A Madea Family Funeral
Rebel Wilson / The Hustle
WORST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Jessica Chastain / Dark Phoenix
Cassi Davis / A Madea Family Funeral
Judi Dench / Cats
Fenessa Pineda / Rambo: First Blood
Rebel Wilson / Cats
WORST SUPPORTING ACTOR
James Corden / Cats
Tyler Perry / A Madea Family Funeral (as “Joe”)
Tyler Perry / A Madea Family Funeral (as “Uncle Heathrow”)
Seth Rogan / Zeroville
Bruce Willis / Glass
WORST SCREEN COMBO
Any Two Half-Feline/Half-Human Hairballs / Cats
Jason Derulo & His CGI-Neutered “Bulge” / Cats
Tyler Perry & Tyler Perry (or Tyler Perry) A Madea Family Funeral
Sylvester Stallone & His Impotent Rage / Rambo: Last Blood
John Travolta & Any Screenplay He Accepts
WORST DIRECTOR
Fred Durst / The Fanatic
James Franco / Zeroville
Adrian Grunberg / Rambo: Last Blood
Tom Hooper / Cats
Neil Marshall / Hellboy (2019)
WORST SCREENPLAY
Cats / Screenplay by Lee Hall and Tom Hooper
The Haunting of Sharon Tate / Written by Danial Farrands
Hellboy (2019) Screenplay by Andrew Cosby
A Madea Family Funeral / Written by Tyler Perry
Rambo: Last Blood / Screenplay by Matthew Cirulnick and Sylvester Stallone
WORST REMAKE, RIP-OFF or SEQUEL
Dark Phoenix
Godzilla, King of the Monsters
Hellboy (2019)
A Madea Family Funeral
Rambo: Last Blood
WORST RECKLESS DISREGARD for HUMAN LIFE and PUBLIC PROPERTY
(New Category for 2019)
Dragged Across Concrete
The Haunting of Sharon Tate
Hellboy (2019)
Joker
Rambo: Last Blood
RAZZIE® REDEEMER AWARD
Eddie Murphy / Dolemite Is My Name
Keanu Reeves / John Wick 3 & Toy Story 4
Adam Sandler / Uncut Gems
Jennifer Lopez / Hustlers
Will Smith / Aladdin