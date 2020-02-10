2020 Razzie Nominations

The Razzies have long been called the anti-Oscars. They have typically followed the same schedule as the Oscars, announcing their nominees a day before the Oscar nominees are announced, and presenting the Razzie awards the day before the Academy Awards. This year, because the Oscars were earlier than usual, the Razzie nominations were announced the day before the Oscars.

For the 40th anniversary of the Razzies, the awards will be televised for the first time ever. No word on when the winners will be announced.

Not surprisingly, Cats is leading the pack with nine nominations. Rambo 5: First Blood and A Medea Family Funeral came in a close second with eight nods a piece.

WORST PICTURE

Cats

The Fanatic

The Haunting of Sharon Tate

A Madea Family Funeral

Rambo: Last Blood

WORST ACTOR

James Franco / Zeroville

David Harbour / Hellboy (2019)

Matthew McConaughey / Serenity

Sylvester Stallone / Rambo: Last Blood

John Travolta / The Fanatic & Trading Paint

WORST ACTRESS

Hilary Duff / The Haunting of Sharon Tate

Anne Hathaway / The Hustle & Serenity

Francesca Hayward / Cats

Tyler Perry (As Medea) A Madea Family Funeral

Rebel Wilson / The Hustle

WORST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Jessica Chastain / Dark Phoenix

Cassi Davis / A Madea Family Funeral

Judi Dench / Cats

Fenessa Pineda / Rambo: First Blood

Rebel Wilson / Cats

WORST SUPPORTING ACTOR

James Corden / Cats

Tyler Perry / A Madea Family Funeral (as “Joe”)

Tyler Perry / A Madea Family Funeral (as “Uncle Heathrow”)

Seth Rogan / Zeroville

Bruce Willis / Glass

WORST SCREEN COMBO

Any Two Half-Feline/Half-Human Hairballs / Cats

Jason Derulo & His CGI-Neutered “Bulge” / Cats

Tyler Perry & Tyler Perry (or Tyler Perry) A Madea Family Funeral

Sylvester Stallone & His Impotent Rage / Rambo: Last Blood

John Travolta & Any Screenplay He Accepts

WORST DIRECTOR

Fred Durst / The Fanatic

James Franco / Zeroville

Adrian Grunberg / Rambo: Last Blood

Tom Hooper / Cats

Neil Marshall / Hellboy (2019)

WORST SCREENPLAY

Cats / Screenplay by Lee Hall and Tom Hooper

The Haunting of Sharon Tate / Written by Danial Farrands

Hellboy (2019) Screenplay by Andrew Cosby

A Madea Family Funeral / Written by Tyler Perry

Rambo: Last Blood / Screenplay by Matthew Cirulnick and Sylvester Stallone

WORST REMAKE, RIP-OFF or SEQUEL

Dark Phoenix

Godzilla, King of the Monsters

Hellboy (2019)

A Madea Family Funeral

Rambo: Last Blood

WORST RECKLESS DISREGARD for HUMAN LIFE and PUBLIC PROPERTY

(New Category for 2019)

Dragged Across Concrete

The Haunting of Sharon Tate

Hellboy (2019)

Joker

Rambo: Last Blood