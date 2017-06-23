Listen Live

Wrong Way & Distracted Drivers Charged With Drunk Driving through Oro Medonte

Separate Incidences, Same Stretch of Highway

By News

An Oakville man has been charged with Drunk Driving after police stopped a vehicle going the wrong way on Highway 11. The traffic stop came at about 3:00 this morning at the 8th Line of Oro, after Barrie OPP say the late model Audi was heading south in the northbound lanes. A 51-year-old man has been charged.

Meanwhile, A Kitchener man is facing a few traffic charges too, after a crash in Oro Medonte. Police say a vehicle struck the guardrail along north Highway 11 near the 13th Line, around 6:00 Thursday evening. Witnesses say the coupe had been driving erratically before the crash, while a 34-year-old man facing five charges including Driving While Impared and Driving While Using a Handheld Device.

