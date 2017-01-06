Trash Collectors Still Catching Up In The County

The weather is still messing with trash collection in Simcoe County.

Bad weather and poor driving conditions, combined with high waste volumes over the holidays and double up volumes from previous misses have slowed collection crews down and in some cases, trucks have been pulled from routes for the safety of drivers and the public.

Due to these accumulative circumstances the County will be implementing the following special waste collection schedule:

Friday, January 6, 2017

Any missed areas in the Town of Bradford-West Gwillimbury, Town of New Tecumseth and the Town of Innisfil

Normally scheduled routes in Township of Clearview, Township of Springwater and Township of Adjala-Tosorontio

Saturday, January 7, 2017

Missed areas in the Township of Clearview, Township of Springwater and Township of Adjala-Tosorontio from Friday, January 6

Missed areas in the Township of Oro-Medonte and Township of Severn from Wednesday, January 4

Collection crews start as early as 7 a.m. and run until late evening.

The County is hopeful waste schedules will return to normal next week.