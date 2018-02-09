The Rap Sheet

BARRIE OPP

On Friday February 9, 2018, officers from the Barrie Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a report of a theft from a farm field located on Line 6 South in Oro-Medonte Township. The theft involved a piece of equipment that was being utilized by a company that specializes in ground drainage and is believed to have been taken sometime overnight. The stolen piece of equipment is described as a 2017 John Deere 310SL Backhoe, which yellow and black in colour with a 36″ bucket. The backhoe has a vehicle identification number of 1T0310SLAHD319716 and is valued at $130000. If you have any information on this crime, please contact the Barrie OPP at (705) 726-6484, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (1-800-222-8477) or submit your information online at www.crimestopperssdm.com or www.cstip.ca. Crime Stoppers does not subscribe to call display, you will remain anonymous. Being anonymous, you will not testify in court and your information may lead to a cash reward of up to $2,000.

SOUTHERN GEORGIAN BAY OPP

Members of the Southern Georgian Bay Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a noise complaint on 1:15am February 9, 2018 at an Elizabeth Street residence in the Town of Midland. Responding officers located a male with his snowmobile at that location and entered into a drinking and driving investigation after speaking with him. The male was arrested at the scene and transported to detachment for further investigation. As a result of the investigation, A 57-year-old Brampton man has been charged with Having Care or Control of a Motor Vehicle while Over 80 mgs contrary to sec 253 (1)(b) of the Criminal Code of Canada. His snowmobile was towed from the scene and impounded for 7 days and further his driver’s license is suspended for 90 Days under the Administrative Driver’s License Suspension (ADLS) and was released from custody to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Midland at a future date.

Members of the Southern Georgian Bay Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a motorists call to the OPP Communication Center 1-888-310-1122 at 10:45pm February 7, 2018 to check on a vehicle in the ditch on Old Fort Road in Tay Township. Attending officers spoke with the lone male driver whom became the subject of a roadside drinking and driving investigation. During this investigation the male became uncooperative and was transported by the officers to the detachment for further investigation. As a result of this investigation, a 54-year-old from Tay Township was charged with Having Care or Control of a Motor Vehicle while ability Impaired, Fail or Refuse to Provide Sample, and Assault with Intent to Resist Arrest. His vehicle was towed from the scene and impounded for 7 days and further his driver’s license is suspended for 90 Days under the Administrative Driver’s License Suspension (ADLS) and was released from custody to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Midland at a future date.