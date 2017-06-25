St. James Catholic School In Tottenham Closes Doors For the Remainder Of School Year Due To Floods

Officials at the Simcoe Muskoka Catholic District School Board have confirmed that classes will halt at St. James Catholic School in Tottenham for the remainder of the school year. They say substantial flooding at the school has damaged a number of school facilities including the office, library and gymnasium. Arrangements are being made for classes to continue at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Secondary School with busing provided. Classes will be canceled for Monday the 26th but will resume on Tuesday the 27th. They will be providing more information about the relocation on the official school website: smcdsb.on.ca/sja

Image courtesy of http://sja.schools.smcdsb.on.ca/