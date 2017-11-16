Pay Before You Pump At Husky

If you fill up at Husky Gas outlets in Ontario you now have to pay before you top-up the tank – either in the store or at the pump. Husky says it will minimize the risks to station staff. Husky Energy says it believes requiring customers to pre-pay will minimize risks to gas station staff associated with fuel payments. The pre-pay program has been in place in Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba for the last two months. There are two Husky stations in Barrie, as well as in Stayner, Collingwood, Waubashene, Orillia, Bradford and Alliston.