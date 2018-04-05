No Major Injuries In Series of Highway 400 Crashes Wednesday

There were just four minor injuries in a series of crashes yesterday afternoon on Highway 400 through Barrie. OPP Sergeant Kerry Schmidt says 39 vehicles, maybe more, were involved – 36 of them in the main calamity southbound at Bayfield Street. OPP are still investigating, asking anyone who was involved in the crash who has yet to give a report yo call the Highway Safety Division in Aurora at 905-841-5777. Schmidt says charges have not been laid. At this point, it appears the crashes were all weather-related.