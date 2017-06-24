Listen Live

It’s Not All Fun ‘n Games For Amateur Radio Operators

Barrie Amateur Radio Club Emergency Exercise

They can be the unsung heroes in an emergency – Amateur Radio Operators. When phone lines are down, when communication among emergency responders is down, they can step in and fill the gap. This weekend, the Barrie Amateur Radio Club is holding an emergency exercise based at St. Vincent Park in Barrie. Jay Trombley explains what they’re doing and how you can get involved moving forward…

