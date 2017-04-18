Hockey Helps The Homeless Presents Two $40,000 Cheques

Two cheques presented down at the Barrie Spirit Catcher today, following a stellar hockey game in march. Reps from Hockey Helps The Homeless were on hand to present to Redwood Parks Communities, and the David Busby Street Centre a cheque for fourty thousand dollars, each, and the Street Centre’s Sara Peddle says they’ll put it to good use.

http://rock95.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/04-18-peddle-2.mp3 She adds an organization like the David Busby Street Centre wouldn’t exist without fundraising initiatives like this.

The star-studded charitable hockey match on March 3rd saw 160 players raise 80 thousand dollars.