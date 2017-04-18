Listen Live

Hockey Helps The Homeless Presents Two $40,000 Cheques

David Busby Street Centre and Redwood Park Communities Benefiting From Big Game

By News
Two cheques presented down at the Barrie Spirit Catcher today, following a stellar hockey game in march. Reps from Hockey Helps The Homeless were on hand to present to Redwood Parks Communities, and the David Busby Street Centre a cheque for fourty thousand dollars, each, and the Street Centre’s Sara Peddle says they’ll put it to good use.

She adds an organization like the David Busby Street Centre wouldn’t exist without fundraising initiatives like this.

The star-studded charitable hockey match on March 3rd saw 160 players raise 80 thousand dollars.

Related posts

New South Simcoe Police Chief Sworn In

Romance Scam Dupes Bradford Woman Out of Ten Grand

High Miler Charges Laid in Tiny Township

Over Fifty Charges Laid in One Day Commercial Vehicle Blitz

Innisfil Teens In Hot Water Over Attempted Armed Mugging

Franklin Street Resident in Custody After Orillia Fire

Penetanguishene School Getting A Few Upgrades

Ten Grand in Drugs Seized In Barrie Traffic Stop

Seat Belt Infractions Make Up Lion’s Share Of Charges Laid During Long Weekend Blitz