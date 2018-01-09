Listen Live

Fatal Collision In Stouffville

Newmarket Woman Succumbs To Injuries At Hospital

By News

A Newmarket woman lost her life following a two vehicle crash in Stouffville. York Regional Police say an SUV and sedan collided on Stouffville Road near the 404 around 2:45 Monday afternoon, causing serious injuries to both drivers. The 29-year-old woman in the SUV was pronounced dead at hospital, while the 31-year-old man in the sedan was airlifted with life threatening injuries. Any witnesses to the collision are asked to contact York Regional Police at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7704.

