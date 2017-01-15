Arrest At Rooming House

A rooming house in the city’s downtown was the site of the arrest of a man wanted on an outstanding warrant. Barrie Police say they received information regarding the accused whereabouts. The 39 year old was wanted on an outstanding warrant for failing to comply with probation orders. Once located, it was learned there were additional charges relating to an incident that happened on January 13th in which the Barrie man is alleged to have threatened and assaulted his landlord. The accused was arrested and held for bail.