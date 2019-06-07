Listen Live

WEEKEND EVENTS – JUNE 7, 8 & 9

RELAY FOR LIFE BARRIE/ORILLIA & MORE...

FRIDAY, JUNE 7TH

Relay for Life Barrie/Orillia – Chappell Farms at 617 Penetanguishene Rd.

  • Canadian Cancer Society’s largest fundraiser of the year
  • Event will run from 6p-midnight
  • See the Opening Ceremony and Cancer Survivors lap
  • Food
  • Vendors

FRIDAY, SATURDAY & SUNDAY

Barrie Jazz & Blues Festival – Alliston, Bradford, Georgina, Innisfil, Midland, Orillia

  • Happening June 6 – 17th
  • Various Venues

FRIDAY, SATURDAY & SUNDAY

37TH ANNUAL SPRING BARRIE AUTOMOTIVE FLEA MARKET – BURLS CREEK EVENT GROUNDS, ORO MEDONTE

  • Cars, Trucks
  • Antiques & collectibles galore
  • Acres of car parts
  • Tools
  • Clothing and workwear
  • Hundreds of vendors
  • Car show

FRIDAY, SATURDAY & SUNDAY

THE SPRING, BOAT, COTTAGE & OUTDOOR SHOW – PORT OF ORILLIA

  • New and pre-owned boats
  • Recreational equipment
  • Cottage and outdoor products

SATURDAY

SHINEBRIGHT FESTIVAL – COLDWATER ARENA – 12 HOUR CHARITY MUSIC MARATHON

SATURDAY

ONTARIO’S BEST BUTTER TART FESTIVAL – DOWNTOWN MIDLAND

  • Hundreds of vendors
  • Buskers/entertainers
  • Kids zone
  • Live entertainment
  • Every single kind of butter tart you can imagine
  • The best butter tart competition

SATURDAY

FAN APPRECIATION NIGHT AT SUNSET SPEEDWAY – INNISFIL

SATURDAY & SUNDAY

WHEELS & TRACKS IN MOTION – SIMCOE COUNTY MUSEUM

  • Take a journey into our past
  • Crushing, excavating, hoisting and more
  • See live demonstrations
  • Watch steamrollers, road-graders, earth-movers, and other historical construction machines in action
  • Take a ride through the grounds on the people-mover

