WEEKEND EVENTS – JUNE 7, 8 & 9
RELAY FOR LIFE BARRIE/ORILLIA & MORE...
FRIDAY, JUNE 7TH
Relay for Life Barrie/Orillia – Chappell Farms at 617 Penetanguishene Rd.
- Canadian Cancer Society’s largest fundraiser of the year
- Event will run from 6p-midnight
- See the Opening Ceremony and Cancer Survivors lap
- Food
- Vendors
FRIDAY, SATURDAY & SUNDAY
Barrie Jazz & Blues Festival – Alliston, Bradford, Georgina, Innisfil, Midland, Orillia
- Happening June 6 – 17th
- Various Venues
FRIDAY, SATURDAY & SUNDAY
37TH ANNUAL SPRING BARRIE AUTOMOTIVE FLEA MARKET – BURLS CREEK EVENT GROUNDS, ORO MEDONTE
- Cars, Trucks
- Antiques & collectibles galore
- Acres of car parts
- Tools
- Clothing and workwear
- Hundreds of vendors
- Car show
FRIDAY, SATURDAY & SUNDAY
THE SPRING, BOAT, COTTAGE & OUTDOOR SHOW – PORT OF ORILLIA
- New and pre-owned boats
- Recreational equipment
- Cottage and outdoor products
SATURDAY
SHINEBRIGHT FESTIVAL – COLDWATER ARENA – 12 HOUR CHARITY MUSIC MARATHON
SATURDAY
ONTARIO’S BEST BUTTER TART FESTIVAL – DOWNTOWN MIDLAND
- Hundreds of vendors
- Buskers/entertainers
- Kids zone
- Live entertainment
- Every single kind of butter tart you can imagine
- The best butter tart competition
SATURDAY
FAN APPRECIATION NIGHT AT SUNSET SPEEDWAY – INNISFIL
FAN APPRECIATION night THIS SATURDAY! Reduced grandstand admission, autograph session trackside, and a full night of racing. 🏁🏁 pic.twitter.com/qIMiDqDxQF
— Sunset Speedway (@Sunset_Speedway) June 5, 2019
SATURDAY & SUNDAY
WHEELS & TRACKS IN MOTION – SIMCOE COUNTY MUSEUM
- Take a journey into our past
- Crushing, excavating, hoisting and more
- See live demonstrations
- Watch steamrollers, road-graders, earth-movers, and other historical construction machines in action
- Take a ride through the grounds on the people-mover