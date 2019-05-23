Watch: The New Trailer For ‘Terminator: Dark Fate’ Sees Sarah Connor Wielding Weapons
She'll Be Back
Sarah Connor, played by Linda Hamilton, is returning to the Terminator franchise in Paramount’s forthcoming legacy sequel, Terminator: Dark Fate, which is expected to hit theaters on November 1st. Hamilton and her infamous character have not been involved in the Terminator movies since Terminator 2: Judgement Day, which was released in 1991.
Hamilton will be right back on the front lines of the war, wielding knives and semi-automatic weapons. Joined by some new heroes, Halt and Catch Fire star MacKenzie Davis is also alongside Hamilton.
Check out the action-packed trailer below.