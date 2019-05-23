MOVIE THEATRE OFFERS ‘BRING YOUR DOG NIGHT’ AND ‘BOTTOMLESS WINE’

Theatres are pulling out all the stops to peel us away from the comforts of streaming at home. Last week we learned you can watch a movie in a double-bed with pillows & blanket in Switzerland. The financial district in New York City has screens that offer this as well.

A theatre in Texas has a different incentive. They’re offering special movie nights with your dog AND with purchase of an Adult Ticket, you get ‘bottomless wine.’

The theatre has large couch style seating that your dog can stretch right out on. You better time bathroom breaks just right though.

Obviously there’s only one movie your dog wants to see…