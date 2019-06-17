Watch: Chris Hemsworth Plays ‘Hurt’ By Johnny Cash As Fat Thor

After appearing on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon, Chris Hemsworth shared with the world a video of himself as Fat Thor playing “Hurt” by Johnny Cash on the Avengers set.

During the interview with Fallon, Hemsworth mentions the rule of no phone usage on set, but he couldn’t resist not taking a video of himself first. The video has joined the collection of BTS shots many of the Avengers took while on set.

Watch the interview with Jimmy Fallon, along with the extended Twitter video of Fat Thor’s performance below!