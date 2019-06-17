2 Million Fans Expected to Attend Raptors Victory Parade in Toronto Today
The Snowbirds will also be flying overhead to celebrate the occasion
Maple Leafs Sports and Entertainment will be hosting the Raptors official championship parade and rally in downtown Toronto today. The city has been preparing for large crowds along the parade route for the past few days.
.@Raptors championship parade today at 10 am! Road closures in effect:
• Bay Street closed between Dundas and Richmond
• Queen Street West closed between Yonge and University
• Chestnut and Elizabeth closed
• Armoury Street – restricted access@311Toronto @JohnTory pic.twitter.com/QHzDTSwMAD
— City of Toronto (@cityoftoronto) June 17, 2019
Some fans camped out in Nathan Phillips Square yesterday morning to get a good spot for the festivities.
Steady stream of people arriving for the Raptors Rally #nathanphillipssquare @metromorning pic.twitter.com/Tu0VpWUeJB
— Amanda Grant (@amandamgrant) June 17, 2019
Safe and sound at the CNE Grounds……
…..only a few hours until the start!#WeTheNorth#WeTheChampions@Raptors@TrafficServices @TorontoPolice pic.twitter.com/XKqA87DiqQ
— TPS Motor Squad (@TPSMotorSquad) June 17, 2019
Toronto Mayor John Tory also declared June 17th “We The North Day” in the city.
Great to see #WeTheNorthDay already trending on Twitter. Can’t wait for tomorrow’s @Raptors championship celebration! #WeTheNorth #WeTheChampions pic.twitter.com/ltp6XhuntG
— John Tory (@JohnTory) June 17, 2019