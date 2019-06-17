Listen Live

2 Million Fans Expected to Attend Raptors Victory Parade in Toronto Today

The Snowbirds will also be flying overhead to celebrate the occasion

By Morning Show, Sports

Maple Leafs Sports and Entertainment will be hosting the Raptors official championship parade and rally in downtown Toronto today. The city has been preparing for large crowds along the parade route for the past few days.

Some fans camped out in Nathan Phillips Square yesterday morning to get a good spot for the festivities.

Toronto Mayor John Tory also declared June 17th “We The North Day” in the city.

(cover photo via Shaheen Karolia flickr)

Related posts

Raptors Fans Will Sing ‘O Canada’ Tonight For Game 5

WATCH: James Hetfield and Kirk Hammett Play “The Star-Spangled Banner” at Game 3

WATCH: Celebrities Read Mean Tweets: NBA Edition

5 FANS YOU’LL SEE AT EVERY SPORTING EVENT

Raptors’ Fan Set off Fireworks Outside Warriors’ Hotel Room Before Game 1 of the NBA Finals

WATCH: Arnold Schwarzenegger Raps

WATCH: Boy Inturrupts Concert to Sing Star Wars Imperial March

Get A Free Raptors Tattoo

James Holzhauer Has Surpassed $2 Million on ‘Jeopardy!’