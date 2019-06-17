2 Million Fans Expected to Attend Raptors Victory Parade in Toronto Today

Maple Leafs Sports and Entertainment will be hosting the Raptors official championship parade and rally in downtown Toronto today. The city has been preparing for large crowds along the parade route for the past few days.

.@Raptors championship parade today at 10 am! Road closures in effect:

• Bay Street closed between Dundas and Richmond

• Queen Street West closed between Yonge and University

• Chestnut and Elizabeth closed

• Armoury Street – restricted access@311Toronto @JohnTory pic.twitter.com/QHzDTSwMAD — City of Toronto (@cityoftoronto) June 17, 2019

Some fans camped out in Nathan Phillips Square yesterday morning to get a good spot for the festivities.

Steady stream of people arriving for the Raptors Rally #nathanphillipssquare @metromorning pic.twitter.com/Tu0VpWUeJB — Amanda Grant (@amandamgrant) June 17, 2019

Toronto Mayor John Tory also declared June 17th “We The North Day” in the city.

(cover photo via Shaheen Karolia flickr)