This weekend the Town of East Gwillimbury presents the Tapestry of Taste at the East Gwillimbury Civic Centre, 1900 Leslie St. in Sharon, Ontario.

Town organizers are bringing in an assortment of international foods from around the world for you to sample and enjoy this weekend plus a great selection of Craft Beer to enjoy together with outstanding musical entertainment including Juno Award winner Ashley MacIsaac on Saturday night. There’s special programs and entertainment to be staged over three big days of the festival and it’s all happening this coming Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

The family-friendly event includes an Around the World Kid Zone plus an International Market Bazaar to explore, and featuring the cultures, food and different entertainment from around the world that will be happening all through the weekend. The event will also have a focus on some of the history of East Gwillimbury and the Sharon Temple itself.

Tickets are just $10 and available by clicking here. Below is a map on how to find the East Gwillimbury Civic Centre and where to park. Come out and take in the sights and sounds this weekend at the Tapestry of Taste. Click on the map below to find the exact location and parking for the event.