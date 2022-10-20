Show Us Your Rockin’ Pumpkin

Carve your best Rock95-themed pumpkin and upload a picture of it by filling out the form below. It might just win you passes to attend the Rock 95 Birthday Bash!

The deadline to upload your picture is Sunday, October 30th at 5pm. We’ll be selecting our favorites, and then letting our audience crown the winners, via a voting process on our Facebook.

We’ll be selecting 5 winners and awarding each them with a pair of passes to attend the Rock 95 Birthday Bash on November 18th, 2022.

Please note that if you’re selected as a “Winner,” you’ll need to bring us your Pumpkin to claim your Rock 95 Birthday Bash Passes.