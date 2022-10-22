New Gord Downie and Bob Rock Music

Since the passing of Gord Downie, new post-humous projects have been coming out of the woodwork.

10 days after his passing, Introduce Yerself was released.

In 2020, on the third anniversary of Gord’s loss, we got Away is Mine. At this announcement, there were clues that another project was on the way.

The Tragically Hip released Saskadelphia in 2021.

During the fifth anniversary, we got that other project. The estate of Gord Downie, The Tragically Hip, and renowned Canadian music producer Bob Rock announced another 14-song album is coming. It all started when Bob let Gord listen to 14 new instrumental tracks.

This is incredible news. There is new music being released from Gord Downie.



Before he passed, he had been working with Bob Rock on 14 songs. The first single comes out Feb. 6th next year. Wonderful. @gorddownie



Bob Rock shares the story from his studio. pic.twitter.com/bwPtTLPz0M — George FKN StroumbouloPHÒulos 🐺 (@strombo) September 15, 2021

Source