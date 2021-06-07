Brought to you by:

This Father’s Day, Rock 95 is teaming up with Georgian Bay Recreation to give you the chance to score dad a Greenworks Landscaping prize pack valued over $1,500! We’re talkin mower, trimmer and blower!

All you have to do for the chance to win is register by filling out the form below.

One battery and one charger included.

Greenworks Commercial’s 48/24V Dual Volt system supports 30 different tools that can all be powered by the same battery.

Retail price of battery and charger $291.54

Push mower 21” – 48V/24V

The Greenworks 48/24-volt, 21” mower delivers the power and performance needed for all-day use. With a multi-function 3-in-1 design for bagging, mulching, or side discharge; a steel deck; and seven cutting heights that adjust quickly with a single lever, this mower works hard. Tool only. Retail price $699.47

Hedge Trimmer 24” 48V/24V

The Greenworks 48/24-volt hedge trimmer is lightweight and powerful, providing up to 3,000 cuts per minute. It starts with a simple pull of the trigger, and features 24” laser-cut, dual-action, steel blades for cleaner cuts; a rotating rear handle for precise trimming at multiple angles; impact guard; and blade tip guard that protects blades from damage. Tool only. Retail price $224.87

Blower – Axial Brushless 48V/24V

The Greenworks – 48/24-volt blower delivers 120 MPH maximum air speed and 500 CFM maximum air volume. It’s equipped with trigger-activated variable speed control, cruise control, and turbo button, and is perfect for clearing leaves and debris. Retail price $360.47

Rock 95’s Father’s Day Giveaway is brought to you of Georgian Bay Recreation – Discover the fun at GBrecreation.com – and Barrie’s Rock Station: Rock 95.