*Watch* The Tragically Hip Perform With Feist At The Junos

This is the first time the hip have performed since Gord Downie Passed away

The 50th Juno awards took place last night after skipping the ceremony in 2020. The show was broadcast all across Canada last night, and with no fans in attendance the show was able to whip around the country checking in at different stop for award presentations and performances. Just two weeks ago The Tragically Hip released six songs, entitled Saskadelphia, which grabbed the nation’s attention just in time for their first performance since the passing of Gord Downie. The band was joined on stage by Feist and performed ‘It’s a Good Life If You Don’t Weaken’ from Massey Hall.

