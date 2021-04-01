Rock 95’s Bubble Dining Experience

We know what you’re craving…just one night away from your couch. Maybe a delicious meal from one of Barrie’s amazing restaurants. Maybe in one of those really cool bubbles you’ve seen on the internet…

Well…Rock 95’s got the hook up.



To learn more about Gilda’s Club’s Garden Dome click here

Every Wednesday in April (March 7th, 14th, 21st and 28th), Rock 95 is partnering with a local restaurant and giving you a chance to win a three course meal for four safely in The Painted Door Realty Garden Dome at Gilda’s Club. Your bubble will be climate controlled and comes with WiFi and Bluetooth! Plus, some delicious food that has been missing in your life.

This week, enjoy a delicious three course meal for 4 courtesy of the Farmhouse Restaurant…A Farm Fresh Menu… located on the Barrie Waterfront

Prize Details:

The prize consist of a three course meal for four.

The meal will be delivered to the Garden Dome at a predetermined time on the date of your reservation with all the fixings (plates, drinkware, cutlery, linen etc…)

The winner and their three guests will get to enjoy the garden dome for 2 hours between 5-7:30pm on their reserved night.

The winners will be announced and contacted on Tuesday (The day before) their reservation