Unboxing The Purple Courage Mask Mystery Box

What’s in the box? What’s in the box??

On this International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, I sat down with my 8 year old daughter, to showcase what goodies are inside the “purple courage mask box” from My Friend’s House women’s shelter in Collingwood, servicing all of South Georgian Bay.

In addition to the sleek, comfy, and ultra-visible purple facemask, you get some delicious popcorn, coupons for artisinal donuts, a chance to win big with Blundstone, as well as other bonuses!

Helena may steal the show when she tries to sneakily make off with some of the goodies. As entertaining as it may be, it’s for an important cause, and you can score your own “purple courage mask box” at www.championsofcourage.ca. Be a champ, help end violence against women!

You can also support the Women & Children’s Centre of Barrie with any kind of donation at www.barrieshelter.com !

Passing the importance of this message down to future generations? Check. Supporting local women’s shelters so they can continue doing the work that they do? Check. Having some fun with an entertaining video in the process? You be the judge.

McCully