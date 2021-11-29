Listen Live

Dave Grohl Celebrates Hanukkah by Covering Songs Made Famous by Jewish Artists

It's the second year Grohl has teamed up with producer Greg Kurstin

For the second year in a row Dave Grohl is celebrating Hanukkah with producer Greg Kurstin by covering songs made famous by Jewish artists.

He’s kicking off the celebration this year with Lisa Loeb’s “Stay (I Missed You)”.

In true Dave Grohl fashion, he’s put his own twist on the song.

Last year he covered the likes of Beastie Boys, Mountain, Peaches, Bob Dylan, The Knack, Drake and The Velvet Underground.

