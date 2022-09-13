Ozzy Osbourne Debuts New Song ‘One Of Those Days’ Featuring Eric Clapton

Ozzy’s name has been coming up a lot recently, his new album dropped, he played for what seemed like 10 seconds live on Thursday night with the NFL, he’s moving back to England and getting back on reality TV, and he wants to tour again.

That’s pretty busy for a 73-year-old isn’t it?

He was sidelined from an ATVing accident and the pandemic didn’t help either, as we also learned in 2022 he was diagnosed with Parkinson’s. Still, Ozzy is ready to start performing arenas again.

He revealed all with Zane Lowe when he sat down for an hour-long interview you can see below.