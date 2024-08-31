Ranking 3 of the Best Songs by Oasis

Oasis burst onto the British music scene in the early 1990s, quickly becoming one of the most influential bands of their generation. Known for their anthemic melodies, gritty guitar riffs, and the Gallagher brothers' iconic sibling rivalry, Oasis captured the zeitgeist of the Britpop era.

Here's how I’d rank three of their most iconic tracks – “Don’t Look Back In Anger”, “Wonderwall”, and “She’s Electric” …

3. "Wonderwall"

"Wonderwall" is undoubtedly Oasis' most recognizable song, and for good reason. But we’ve all heard it a lot, which is why I put it at number three.

Released in 1995, "Wonderwall" quickly became a global sensation.

With its catchy melody and introspective lyrics, "Wonderwall" topped charts in several countries and earned numerous accolades. The song's enduring popularity is evident in its massive streaming numbers. It was even one of the first tracks from the 1990s to reach a billion streams on Spotify.

The exact inspiration behind "Wonderwall" remains a subject of debate. In one interview with Select magazine, he said the song was a tribute to his then-girlfriend, Meg Mathews. "It's about my girlfriend. She was out of work, and that, a bit down on her luck, so it's just saying, 'Cheer up and f---in get on with it.'"

However, in another interview with Q Magazine, Noah is quoted saying, “The meaning of that song was taken away from me by the media who jumped on it. And how do you tell your Mrs. it's not about her once she's read it is? It's about an imaginary friend who's going to come and save you from yourself."

Regardless of its true meaning, "Wonderwall" has cemented its place as a timeless classic. Its impact on popular culture is undeniable, and it continues to inspire new generations of musicians and fans.

2. "Don’t Look Back In Anger"

Another iconic Oasis track, "Don't Look Back in Anger" is a powerful anthem that resonates with listeners. Released in 1996 as the fifth single from their album, (What's the Story) Morning Glory?, the song quickly became a global hit, topping charts and earning numerous accolades.

The song's enduring popularity is evident in its continued presence at live shows and its inclusion on countless "greatest songs" lists.

Noel Gallagher has often spoken about his admiration for Lennon and The Beatles. He has cited Lennon's songwriting as a major influence on his own work, and "Don't Look Back in Anger" is a prime example of this influence. The song's piano intro draws from "Imagine," while the line "So I start a revolution from my bed” pays tribute to Lennon’s "bed-in" for peace. He even borrowed the line "the brains I had went to my head" from a tape-recording Lennon made while taking notes for a memoir he was planning to write.

In addition to the musical similarities, the song also shares thematic elements with Lennon's work. The lyrics of "Don't Look Back in Anger" explore themes of hope, resilience, and the power of individual action. These themes are also prevalent in Lennon's music, particularly in songs like "Imagine" and "Give Peace a Chance."



In an Uncut Magazine interview, Noah shared the story of how the song came to be. He was “strumming away on the acoustic guitar” during sound check at a Paris show when his brother thought he heard Noah sing the words '”So Sally can wait?” Noah liked the line so much, he decided to work with it.

"I remember going back to the dressing room and writing it out … It all came really quickly after that. (The title) 'Don't Look Back In Anger' just popped out. We wrote the words out in the dressing room, and we actually played it that night, in front of 18,000 other people.”

1. "She’s Electric"

I know this song very well only because when I was younger we went on a road trip. It was a CD and that CD didn’t work properly and that’s the only song that played off the Oasis album we had so we listened to that song non-stop. So much so that me and two other friends know all the lyrics to it.

“She’s Electrci” was another Oasis song released from their iconic album, (What's the Story) Morning Glory? The track showcases the band's storytelling abilities and Liam Gallagher's powerful vocals.

Originally intended for their debut album, Definitely Maybe, "She's Electric" was eventually included on (What's the Story) Morning Glory? The song's lyrical content is particularly intriguing, painting a picture of a complicated family dynamic.

Noel Gallagher, the band's lead guitarist and songwriter, has shared the inspiration behind "She's Electric." The song revolves around a young man who finds himself caught in a web of family drama. While Gallagher insists the story is fictional, the song's vivid imagery and relatable themes make it feel much more authentic.

These tracks, with their catchy melodies, powerful lyrics, and anthemic spirit, have cemented Oasis' legacy as one of the most influential bands of their generation. Their music will undoubtedly continue to resonate with listeners for many years to come.

