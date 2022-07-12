NASA Releases Deepest Pics Of Space Ever Taken
What happens when a telescope camera is sent a million miles from Earth?
What a week for people who like to look up! And really, way, way, way OUT!
The dawn of a new era in astronomy has begun as the world gets its first look at the full capabilities of NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope, a partnership with ESA (European Space Agency) and CSA (Canadian Space Agency). The telescope’s first full-color images and spectroscopic data were released during a televised broadcast at 10:30 a.m. EDT (14:30 UTC) on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, from NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland.NASA
Without getting in to how light travels & if you get further out ahead of it, you could literally look back in time…just know that these images are like looking at what happened a couple hundred thousand years after the Big Bang!
Galaxy Cluster SMACS 0723
Carina Nebula
Stephan’s Quintet
Southern Ring Nebula
That last one is my personal favourite. But that’s just me. Check out more details & download the high res versions of these images here: https://www.nasa.gov/webbfirstimages
McCully