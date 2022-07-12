NASA Releases Deepest Pics Of Space Ever Taken

What a week for people who like to look up! And really, way, way, way OUT!

The dawn of a new era in astronomy has begun as the world gets its first look at the full capabilities of NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope, a partnership with ESA (European Space Agency) and CSA (Canadian Space Agency). The telescope’s first full-color images and spectroscopic data were released during a televised broadcast at 10:30 a.m. EDT (14:30 UTC) on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, from NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland. NASA

Without getting in to how light travels & if you get further out ahead of it, you could literally look back in time…just know that these images are like looking at what happened a couple hundred thousand years after the Big Bang!

Galaxy Cluster SMACS 0723

This collection of hundreds of galaxies is from a segment of our night sky the size of holding a grain of sand up at arm’s length!

Carina Nebula

Stephan’s Quintet

Southern Ring Nebula

This side-by-side comparison shows observations of the Southern Ring Nebula in near-infrared light, at left, and mid-infrared light, at right, from NASA’s Webb Telescope.

That last one is my personal favourite. But that’s just me. Check out more details & download the high res versions of these images here: https://www.nasa.gov/webbfirstimages

McCully