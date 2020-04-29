How close are we today?
Asteroid - distancing today along with social distancing! An asteroid is coming close again!
This huge, “potentially hazardous”, asteroid called 1998 OR2, will safely fly by Earth on today (April 29). And it already has it’s own face mask for its close encounter with our social distancing planet.
So technically speaking courtesy of Space.com
Although it poses no threat to Earth during its flyby on today, asteroid 1998 OR2 is classified as a “potentially hazardous object” because it is a rather hefty space rock whose orbit intersects with Earth’s orbit at a distance less than 4.6 million miles (7.5 million km), or 0.05 astronomical units, the average distance between Earth and the sun.
Feeling safer at home now, asteroid-distancing of course
– Tim Westin