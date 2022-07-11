WATCH: Metallica Duets ‘Master of Puppets’ With Eddie Munson
Metallica just love that their song was used in 'Stranger Things' in Season 4
‘Master if Puppets’ played a major role in the season 4 finale of Stranger Things. The scene is a favourite among fans of the show and introduced many of them to Metallica’s music.
The band are so proud their music was used and welcome any new fans into the Metallica family. They celebrated by duetting the scene on Tiktok.
Check it out here:
@metallica #duet with @netflix Eddie, this is for you! #StrangerThings #StrangerThings4 #MasterOfPuppets #EddieMunson #Netflix ♬ original sound – Netflix
(cover photo via Silver Blu3 flickr)