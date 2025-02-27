February 27: Keith Richards Gets Arrested In Toronto

On February 27, 1977, rock 'n' roll legend Keith Richards found himself in a bit of trouble down the road from Barrie... The legendary guitarist was arrested in Toronto.

Keith was staying at the Harbour Castle Hotel, a fancy hotel right by the water in Toronto. The Stones were on tour, and like most rock stars, he was living the exciting, fast-paced life that came with fame. But on this particular day, things got a little out of hand. (and by a little, I mean a lot)

What happened? Well, Keith and his bandmates were partying, as rockstars often do... In fact, they had a reputation for throwing wild parties, and the hotel was used to the noise and excitement. But this time, the situation went a little too far. Hotel security noticed something strange... there were some unusual substances in the hotel room, and Keith was caught in the middle of it.

The police were called, and Keith was arrested on charges related to drugs. It wasn’t the first time Keith had faced trouble with the law, he had a bit of a reputation for breaking the rules. However, the arrest was a big deal in Toronto, and news of it spread quickly.

But that didn't stop Keith Richards from being the legendary musician everyone loved. In fact, his arrest was just another chapter in the wild, crazy life of a rock star. Keith eventually made bail, and the whole thing became part of rock 'n' roll history.

In the end, Keith Richards’ arrest at the Harbour Castle Hotel didn’t hurt his career—it only added to the rock 'n' roll legend that he built over the years. And for fans, it was just another story to tell about the crazy life of one of the most famous musicians in history.

So, the next time you hear a Stones song, you can remember the time Keith Richards was arrested in Toronto. Which should add a little bit more wildness to the story of rock 'n' roll. It’s all part of the fun!

Other Notable Rock Events From February 27

1971 - Janis Joplin started a 9-week run at number one on the American Album Chart, she died 5 months beforehand.

1972 - Led Zeppelin performed a show in Australia where Jimmy Page dawned a clean-shaven face for the first time since 1970.

1981 - The Who released their first single since the death of their drummer Kieth Moon. The single was titled “You Better Bet”

2010 - U2 earned more money than any other music act in the world, they brought in a whopping $109 million.

Rock Birthdays

1957 - Adrian Smith of Iron Maiden (Guitar)

1960 - Johnny Roy Van Zant of Lynyrd Skynyrd (Vocals)

On This Day In History - February 27

On a day as rich in musical history, it’s nice to see some local ties to that history. Keep on rocking in the free world, and I’ll see you next week!