February 13: Frank Sinatra Started Reprise Records and Changes the Game For Classic Rock

On February 13, 1960, an unlikely music legend made a move that would have a significant impact on the world of classic rock. That was the day that Frank Sinatra started Reprise Records.

Now why would Frank Sinatra start Reprise Records? Well, the answer is pretty simple... He wanted more control over his own music.

The label was expected to sign mainly jazz and swing artists. Which it did, but by the early 60's and 70's the label started to move into the world of classic rock.

Reprise Records signed on some pretty epic rock bands/artists over the years, and we are about to take a look at some of the biggest...

Neil Young: A Canadian Rock Icon

One of the most famous? Neil Young. The Canadian singer-songwriter released some of his greatest albums with Reprise, including After the Gold Rush and Harvest. His mix of folk and rock helped define the sound of a generation.

Jimi Hendrix: Guitar Legend

Another major name? Jimi Hendrix. The guitar legend put out his mind-blowing albums Are You Experienced, Axis: Bold as Love, and Electric Ladyland through Reprise. His wild guitar skills and psychedelic sound made history, and Reprise was right there for the ride.

Fleetwood Mac: From Blues to Rock Superstars

Then there was Fleetwood Mac. When they signed with Reprise, they were still a blues band. But over time, they transformed into one of the biggest rock bands ever. Their album Rumours, released in 1977, became one of the best-selling albums of all time. Thanks to Reprise, the world got to hear hits like "Go Your Own Way" and "Dreams."

The Kinks and Green Day: Expanding the Reprise Legacy

Reprise also had The Kinks, a British band known for songs like "You Really Got Me" and "Lola." Their mix of rock, pop, and storytelling lyrics made them stand out. And let’s not forget Green Day, who brought punk rock energy to the label in the ‘90s with Dookie and later albums.

Reprise Records' Lasting Impact

Though Sinatra founded Reprise for his own music, the label became much bigger than just one man. It gave classic rock fans some of the most legendary albums ever made. So next time you put on a Neil Young or Fleetwood Mac record, remember—Frank Sinatra had a hand in making it happen!

Other Notable Rock Events From February 13

1967 - The Beatles released double singles “Penny Lane” and “Strawberry Fields Forever”.

1969 - Bob Dylan recorded his smash hit “Lay Lady Lay” which was originally intended to be on the original soundtrack for the movie Midnight Cowboy, however, was not submitted in time to be included in the movie.

1970 - Black Sabbath released a Self-titled and their first album. Even cooler, it was done on Friday the 13th.

1978 - Dire Straights started recording their first album which included their massive hit “Sultans of Swing”.

1980 - Police raided the home of John Lydon (former frontman of the Sex Pistols). During the raid, he was waving a sword. However, nothing illegal was found besides a can of tear gas John claimed he had to deal with intruders.

1982 - Someone stole the marble slab that was on top of Ronnie Van Zandt’s Grave. It was found a couple of weeks later.

2004 - Led Zeppelin received a Lifetime Achievement Award at the Grammys.

Rock Birthdays

1950 - Peter Gabriel of Genesis (Vocals)

1952 - Ed Gagliardi of Foreigner (Bass)

1961 - Henry Rollins of Black Flag (Vocals)

1972 - Robert Harrell of 3 Doors Down (Bass)

On This Day In History - February 13

What a day for rock history right? I don't know about you but we're pretty stoked that Frank Sinatra started Reprise Records! We sure can’t wait to see what the future holds! Keep on rocking in the free world, and I’ll see you next week