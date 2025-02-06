February 6: A Generation’s Anthem "smells Like Teen Spirit" Becomes The Greatest Song Ever

On February 6, 2014, British music magazine NME made a big announcement. They had ranked the 500 greatest songs of all time and at the very top of the list? "Smells Like Teen Spirit" by Nirvana.

For fans of rock music, this was no surprise. “Smells Like Teen Spirit” was already one of the most famous songs in history. But how did it get there? Let’s take a look at the song’s wild journey. from a jam session to being crowned the best song ever.

How Nirvana Created “Smells Like Teen Spirit”

Back in 1991, Nirvana was nothing but a small band from Washington. Little did anyone (including themselves) know how influential they would become...

Kurt Cobain, Krist Novoselic, and Dave Grohl were working on their second album when Curt showed up with a new riff he wanted to show them. It was loud, catchy, and had the energy of punk rock. He wanted to write a song that sounded like The Pixies, a band he loved. So, Nirvana started jamming, building the song piece by piece.

Novoselic later admitted that when he first heard the riff, he thought it was too simple. But after playing it over and over, the band turned it into something powerful. Cobain then wrote the lyrics, which were mysterious and full of raw emotion.

What Does “Smells Like Teen Spirit” Mean?

The song’s title actually came from a joke! Kathleen Hanna, singer of the punk band Bikini Kill, once wrote "Kurt Smells Like Teen Spirit" on a wall. She was talking about Teen Spirit, a deodorant that Cobain’s girlfriend wore. But Kurt thought it sounded deep and rebellious, so he used it as the title.

The Song That Changed Everything

When “Smells Like Teen Spirit” was released in September 1991, Nirvana had no idea what was coming. The song blew up on MTV, radio stations, and in music stores. It became an anthem for a generation, speaking to young people who felt misunderstood.

With its loud-quiet-loud structure and explosive chorus, the song was different from anything on the radio. Soon, Nirvana wasn’t just a band, they were the face of grunge music.

February 6, 2014 – NME Names It the Greatest Song Ever

More than two decades after its release, NME declared “Smells Like Teen Spirit” the greatest song of all time. It beat out classics like "Imagine" by John Lennon, "Bohemian Rhapsody" by Queen, and "Like a Rolling Stone" by Bob Dylan.

Why did it win? Because it wasn’t just a song—it was a cultural explosion. It changed rock music, launched grunge into the mainstream, and gave a voice to millions of teenagers.

Even today, when those opening guitar notes hit, people still crank up the volume. "Smells Like Teen Spirit" isn’t just a song—it’s a piece of music history.

Other Notable Rock Events From February 6

1958 - George Harrison joins The Quarrymen.

1965 - The Rolling Stones’ second album started a run at number one on the UK albums chart. The run would last three weeks.

1967 - Pink Floyd had a photo shoot for the best-selling British teen magazine, Jackie.

1971 - Led Zeppelin announced a tour across the UK with a twist. Instead of playing large venues, this tour would take them to small clubs and Universities at a much more affordable price.

1990 - Billy Idol crashed his motorcycle into a car after failing to stop at a stop sign. Though he sustained serious injuries he would go on to make a full recovery.

1998 - Johan Holzel, the singer responsible for “Rock Me Amadeus” was killed in a car accident.

2001 - The Eagles fired their guitarist, Don Felder. The firing led to a lawsuit where both parties sued each other, the case was eventually settled out of court

Rock Birthdays

1945 - Bob Marley of Bob Marly and the Wailers (Vocals)

1948 - John Gosling of The Kinks (Keyboard)

1962 - Axl Rose of Guns N’ Roses (Vocals)

1964 - Gord Downie of The Tragically Hip (Vocals)

On This Day In History - February 6

What a day February 6th has been for rock history, one of the most legendary Canadian vocalists (Gord Downie) to ever live was born. And an anthem finally got its crown. We sure can't wait to see what the future holds. Keep on rocking in the free world and I’ll see you next week!