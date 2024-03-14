Exclusive Interview With Roderick Strong: The Road To Greatness

Roderick Strong is the International Champion in AEW. But more than that, he is a veteran of the WWE and Ring Of Honor; known as one of the best technical wrestlers in the game. He’ll be a part of the show when All Elite Wrestling returns to Toronto on March 20th for their weekly international tv show “Dynamite.” Dynamite can be watched on TSN in Canada, as well as TBS in the US.

McCully sat with Roderick to chat about his career, home life, and how he has succeeded in a crazy world.

When asked about the inspirations behind the wrestling groups or factions he’s been a part of, he tells us he draws on what others are doing and puts his own spin on it.

He adds how important communication is to the sport of wrestling. Adding in how the AEW feels like a family, and that nothing would work without his trust in his co-workers.

McCully and Roderick bond as they chat about being wrestling fathers and touching on how their kids influence the decisions they make through their careers.

Roderick also talks about the differences between international and Canadian wrestling fans and gives McCully some tips on how to keep his mustache in perfect shape.

Watch Our Interview With Roderick Strong

More About Roderick Strong

Roderick Strong is known all over the world as one of the best technical wrestlers & has been working on his character currently in AEW as a part of the Undisputed Kingdom faction. His career has lasted over two decades; in that time he has performed on the world stage for the WWE and Ring of Honor.

Strong is married to fellow AEW superstar Marina Shafir, who’s a former mixed martial artist affiliated with Ronda Rousey’s “Four Horsewomen” group. Strong is a wrestling Dad, as he discusses in the conversation above.