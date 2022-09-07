The Internet Tears Up One Of This Guys Getting It On Songs

Ahh, Reddit. A weird and wonderful place where people sometimes open up just a bit too much. Mind you, some people are speculating that it may be fake.

In the post below, the poster tells a story of a playlist that he has been getting it on to since he started. His girlfriend of two years recently brought up one of those songs really killed the mood for her.

The song in question is Cbat by Hudson Mohawke. I’ll have it below for you.

Oh, and someone found the actual playlist.