WATCH: New Led Zeppelin Footage From 1970’s Show Uncovered

Some never-before-seen footage of Led Zeppelin performing at the Forum in Los Angeles on September 4, 1970.

A fan named Eddie Vincent captured the seven minutes of footage on his family movie camera; a wind-up 8mm Kodak Brownie.

The footage shows band members Robert Plant, Jimmy Page, John Paul Jones, and John Bonham performing portions of their songs “Since I’ve been loving you”, “Thank You”, “What Is and What Should Never Be”, “Whole Lotta Love”, “Some Other Guy”, and “Lemon Song”.

(cover photo via Julio Zeppelin flickr)