Rock 95’s Ice Melt Giveaway

Brought to you by:

If you think watching paint dry is exciting… Wait til you get a load of this.

Rock 95 and Jacuzzi Ontario Barrie are teaming up to Watch Ice Melt. We’re putting an Ice Sculpture into a new Sanctuary 2 Infrared Sauna – and we want you to tell us how long you think it’ll take to melt. We’ll be filming the entire thing on hosting it on our Facebook page for you to watch.

Guess the closest time without going over – and you win a Sanctuary 2 Infrared Sauna – valued at over $10,000! Submit your guess by filling out the form below.

It’s the Ice Melt giveaway! From Jacuzzi Ontario… Expertly Combining Wellness Benefits with Affordable Luxury and Barrie’s Rock Station. Rock 95.

See all the benefits that Inferred Saunas offer by clicking here.

This Contest has one (1) grand prize, which is a Full Spectrum Two Person Infrared Jacuzzi Sauna. Prize includes: Delivery of the sauna, electrical and a lifetime warranty.

This Contest is open to individual legal residents of Ontario who are at least nineteen (19) years of age and who reside in the broadcast range of Rock 95 (excluding internet streaming). The broadcast range of the station includes but is not limited to: Barrie, Innisfil, Township of Oro-Medonte, Midhurst, Collingwood, Midland, Orillia, Newmarket, Alliston and Bradford. Residents of Quebec are excluded from participating in this Contest. Employees, immediate family members, advertisers, sponsors, or partners of Rock 95 and its owners or affiliates are not eligible to participate in the Contest.

Guessing can take place between 8am on Monday November 11th and 11:59 Sunday November 24th, 2019. All Guesses submitted outside of this time period will be null.

Only one guess per person. If it’s discovered that someone has entered more then once then all entries will become null and void.

We’re looking for you to guess how many minutes it will take for our ice sculpture that is 40″ by 24″ by 5″ to completely melt. Closet without going over will win.

If multiple people guess the same winning answer, All correct guesses will go into a draw.

The Ice melt is scheduled to take place on Monday November 25th, 2019 from Jacuzzi Ontario at 508 Bryne Drive, in Barrie Ontario. But can change to a different date without notice.