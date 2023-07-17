The Rolling Stones, the legendary rock band known for their timeless hits and electrifying performances, are set to digitally release their iconic album, Forty Licks. To celebrate, there will be an invite-only Listening Party held in Toronto and we’ve got your way in.

But before we give you those details, here’s a bit more about the album release …

About Forty Licks

Initially released in 2002, Forty Licks is a compilation album that showcases thirty-six of the band’s most enduring and anthemic songs along with four previously unreleased tracks that added a fresh chapter to their incredible story.

The album was a celebration of the Stone’s 40th Anniversary and sold 7 million copies worldwide. Bringing together recordings from their days via Decca UK through to Rolling Stones Records, the album became the definitive anthology of their career.

The original release also coincided with the kickoff of their colossal Licks tour. This global spectacle, executed on a scale only achievable by the Stones, enthralled audiences across continents for a staggering 14 months, encompassing 117 shows.

At the time, this tour cemented its place in history as the second highest-grossing tour of all time, a testament to the enduring appeal and immense popularity of the Rolling Stones.

The Forty Licks Digital Release

On July 26, fans around the world will be able to immerse themselves in the digital edition of this musical masterpiece.

FAN FACT: July 26 is also Mick Jagger’s 80th birthday.

The collection itself boasts an impressive runtime of over two and a half hours, featuring an array of chart-topping hits. Among the twenty US Top 10 singles included in Forty Licks, an astounding thirteen managed to break into the Top 5, with an impressive seven reaching the coveted #1 spot.

Reimagined with Dolby Atmos, every song will come alive with astonishing clarity, revealing hidden nuances and depths that have never been experienced before.

But that’s not all …

Limited Edition Vinyl

Two days later, on July 28, an extravagant limited edition four-disc, 180-gram black vinyl version will hit the shelves, complete with a wide-spined gatefold sleeve, offering a tactile and immersive experience for audiophiles and collectors.

Forty Licks Track Listing

RECORD ONE:

Street Fighting Man Gimme Shelter (I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction The Last Time Jumpin’ Jack Flash You Can’t Always Get What You Want 19th Nervous Breakdown Under My Thumb Not Fade Away Have You Seen Your Mother, Baby, Standing In The Shadow?

RECORD TWO:

Sympathy For The Devil Mother’s Little Helper She’s A Rainbow Get Off Of My Cloud Wild Horses Ruby Tuesday Paint It, Black Honky Tonk Women It’s All Over Now Let’s Spend The Night Together

RECORD THREE:

Start Me Up Brown Sugar Miss You Beast Of Burden Don’t Stop Happy Angie You Got Me Rocking Shattered Fool To Cry

RECORD FOUR:

Love Is Strong Mixed Emotions Key To Your Love Anybody Seen My Baby? Stealing My Heart Tumbling Dice Undercover Of The Night Emotional Rescue It’s Only Rock ‘N’ Roll (But I Like It) Losin’ My Touch

Invite-Only Listening Party

To celebrate the digital release of Forty Licks (and Mick Jagger’s birthday), an exclusive invite-only Listening Party will be held on July 26 in Toronto. The event will begin at 8 PM and be an all ages affair with giveaways.

If you want to be invited to the event, listen to win with The Morning Crew all week long.

Winners will receive a Forty Licks prize pack including:

A limited edition vinyl boxset

A Rolling Stones t-shirt

A pair of passes to the exclusive Listening Party in Toronto

Prizes can be picked up at out office during business hours: Monday through Friday 9 AM to 5 PM.

With the upcoming release of Forty Licks in its digital and vinyl formats, long-time Stones enthusiasts and newcomers alike will have the chance to indulge in a retrospective journey through the hits that propelled the band to iconic status.

Taking that journey at an exclusive party would just be the cherry on top!