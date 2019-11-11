WATCH: ‘Kings of Pain’ Get Bitten By Python and Giant Asian Centipede

It’s like driving by a car accident…so hard to look away.

There’s a new show on The History channel premiering tomorrow called Kings of Pain, which is just a bunch of guys going out of their way to get bitten by the most pain-inducing insects and animals on the planet.

Wildlife biologist Adam Thorn and professional animal handler Rob Alleva purposely put themselves through the most painful bites known to man.

Here are two clips from the show of the guys getting bitten by a whole slew of dangerous creatures. If you can watch without cringing…you may be interested in tuning in tomorrow for the series premiere.