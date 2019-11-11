Listen Live

WATCH: ‘Kings of Pain’ Get Bitten By Python and Giant Asian Centipede

...on purpose!

By Entertainment, Morning Show

It’s like driving by a car accident…so hard to look away.

There’s a new show on The History channel premiering tomorrow called Kings of Pain, which is just a bunch of guys going out of their way to get bitten by the most pain-inducing insects and animals on the planet.

Wildlife biologist Adam Thorn and professional animal handler Rob Alleva purposely put themselves through the most painful bites known to man.

Here are two clips from the show of the guys getting bitten by a whole slew of dangerous creatures. If you can watch without cringing…you may be interested in tuning in tomorrow for the series premiere.

Related posts

LISTEN: Ozzy Osbourne Releases New Song ‘Under The Graveyard’

WATCH: Woman Almost Falls into Grand Canyon While Staring at Her Phone

Colin Farrell in talks to play Penguin in ‘The Batman’

Arkells clap back at Doug Ford over Hamilton comments

WATCH: Jimmy Kimmel’s Annual Halloween Candy Challenge

Mansion Selling for $38 Million Comes With Complete Dinosaur Skeleton

Neil Young turned down millions of dollars to tour ‘Harvest’

WATCH: Axl Rose Falls Onstage During Guns N Roses Concert

Rage Against The Machine confirm reunion for 2020 Coachella