Happy Thanksgiving

What are you Thankful for?
What are you thankful for? A lot of people will be answering that question around dinner tables this Thanksgiving holiday weekend.
Family and friends will be traveling and getting together this Thanksgiving weekend to share memories and good times.
If you’re going to be travelling over the long weekend, OPP remind you to travel with care. It’s their hope there will be not one traffic fatality over the long weekend.
Go safe and have a wonderful Thanksgiving holiday!