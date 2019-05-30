Georgian College Auto Show 2019

This weekend, the largest student-run outdoor auto show in North America goes Friday through Sunday with a focus on some of the latest innovations in the automotive industry. This year’s theme is Ignited By Passion!

You can see the latest cars from all of the big manufacturer’s plus learn about some of the latest advancements in safety technologies, fuel advancements and the connected car experience.

There’s also lots of fun waiting for you like a passenger-seat thrill-ride on the Pfaff Autocross Track which gives you a thrilling zip around the set course in different high-performance vehicles.

You can also hop in a variety of electric cars at Plug ’n Drive to take a short test ride. There’s a Kids Zone and the big auction on the main stage, Batman and his Batmobile, a Barrie Fire Department extraction demonstration, canine performances, kids mini-bike rides, plus classic and tuner car displays plus awards.

The show runs noon to 6 Friday and 10 to 6 Saturday and Sunday at Barrie’s Georgian College Campus. For tickets and more info click here.