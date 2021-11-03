Ford Tosses An EV Performance Crate Engine In A ’78 Pickup

She’s called the Eluminator and Ford debuted her to show off the new crate engine conversion kit. An all electric 1978 F-100 with the new Mustang Mach- E GT Performance Edition drive line. This comes as the Mustang engine goes electric, and we have come to learn that there is some serious performance in these electric engines.

The awesome part is, this crate engine comes ready to fit into your project car and is available now south of the border and by the looks of it, there are plans to bring this Canada in the future.

The crate motor gives 281 HP and 317 lbs-ft of torque, but if you wanted to have some REAL fun, the Eluminator uses that and then some. It has twin front and rear election traction motors bringing that up to 480 HP and 634 lbs of torque… In a ’78 F-100 Pick up…

And it just looks so COOL!



