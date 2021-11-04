ST. JOHN’S UNITED CHURCH HOSTING “DRIVE THRU” TURKEY DINNER
St. John’s United Church will be hosting a “Drive-Thru” Turkey Dinner on Saturday, November 13th, 2021.
Cost: $25 Per Meal
Date: Saturday, November 13th, 2021
Time: 5:00PM – 7PM
Location: St. John’s United Church (outside)
Please note, the meal is set, no substitutions or revisions permitted.
Menu:
Turkey & cranberry sauce
Stuffing
Mashed Potatoes & gravy
Turnip
Peas
Coleslaw
Bun
3 pieces of homemade pies
Pre-order and pre-payment required. Deadline to order is October 30th, 2021.
Payment can be made by e-transfer or cheque.
