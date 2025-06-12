Rock Dad Starter Pack: 10 Must-Haves for Every Music-Lover

With Father’s Day around the corner, we’ve pulled together the ultimate Rock Dad Starter Pack – a list of must-have gifts that perfectly capture the spirit of every rock-loving dad.

You know the type. He cranks classic riffs while flipping burgers, owns more band tees than work shirts, and has strong opinions about who the best drummer of all time is).

If you're stuck on what to get your dad this year, here's what belongs in every Rock Dad’s collection.

1. The Band Tee

You can’t be a Rock Dad without a rotation of band tees. It’s practically a uniform.

Don’t feel like you have to buy new. Head to the thrift store to find a faded gem with just the right amount of wear.

Look for shirts from his favourite band or tees from shows he swears he was at.

If you are going with a new tee from the store, pick something vintage-inspired with a lived-in look. The goal? Make it seem like he’s had it since the first time he heard “Back in Black.”

2. BBQ Tongs (His Other Instrument)

The grill is his stage, and the BBQ tongs are his weapon of choice.

Look for stainless steel tongs with a solid grip—long enough to keep the flames at bay but still easy to wield one-handed.

Want to level up? Find a set shaped like guitar necks or with built-in bottle openers.

Pair it with a fun apron that says “License to Grill” or “Master of Meat.” He won’t take it off.

3. Cooler Full of "Dad Drinks"

Whether he’s tailgating, camping, or just parked on the back deck, a Rock Dad needs a cooler that can go the distance.

Look for one with:

Good insulation (multi-day ice retention is ideal)

Wheels for mobility

A rugged lid—because it will double as a seat

Bonus points if you stock it with his go-to brew.

4. Next-Level Listening Setup

Help him turn up the volume—literally.

Rock Dads take their tunes seriously, so why not give his listening game a proper upgrade?

A Bluetooth speaker with real power: Look for something with great soundstage, deep bass, and long battery life. Bonus points if it’s rugged enough for the garage or backyard. Brands like Marshall, JBL, or Sonos are solid picks.

A killer guitar solo playlist: Curate a list packed with the greats. Think Hendrix, Page, Slash, Gilmour, and a dash of Santana. Add a few deep cuts from his youth to score bonus nostalgia points.

Over-ear headphones built for rock: If he’s still using the free earbuds that came with his phone, it’s time for an upgrade. Look for a pair with strong bass response and cushy ear pads – something that lets him zone out with Zeppelin for hours.

A turntable (or an upgrade): If he’s got a crate of vinyl collecting dust, bring it back to life with a stylish, modern turntable. Go for one with built-in speakers or Bluetooth connectivity to keep setup simple.

Looking for something a bit more witty and budget friendly? Get your joke-loving dad a wall-mount for his air guitar.

5. Rock-Approved Sunglasses

Every Rock Dad needs a pair of signature sunglasses. Look for frames that flatter his face, but lean toward classics like:

Aviators (always a win)

Wayfarers (timeless)

Wraparound styles (if he still thinks it’s 1994—in a good way)

Anything black, mirrored, or retro

Or, upgrade his usual gas-station pair with polarized lenses and a sturdy case. He’ll feel like a legend.

6. Add To The Music Collection (Physical, Please)

Streaming is fine, but Rock Dads like things they can hold. If he’s into vinyl, hit up local record stores for:

Classic albums from his youth

Limited-edition pressings

Records with killer cover art (because yes, that matters)

CD collector? Look for box sets, remastered editions, or hard-to-find B-sides. The key is to show you’ve done your homework.

Pro tip: Think he has enough CDs and vinyls? Why not pick him up some displays or shelfs so that he can show off his favourites.

7. The “Seen Them Live” Story Pack

If your Rock Dad loves sharing stories from past concerts, lean into it.

Pair your present with a framed ticket stub (check eBay or Etsy for vintage ones), or get a custom print made of his favourite concert.

You can even turn an old setlist or gig poster into wall art. Or take his favourite concert momentos out of the old shoebox and put them on display with a nice shelving unit or shadow box.

This is less about the item and more about giving him a reason to say, “Did I ever tell you about that show?”

8. The Signature Jacket

Whether it’s leather, denim, or something in between, a Rock Dad’s jacket says everything about him.

Thrift stores are great for finding broken-in classics. Look for:

Faded denim with old band patches

Soft leather that looks like it’s been to every show since 1980

Styles with lots of pockets for stashing keys, lighters, and ticket stubs

If you’re buying new, go for quality—he’ll want to wear this for years. Bonus if you add a patch or pin that makes it personal.

9. Subscription to a Music Magazine or Vinyl Club

Want to keep his rock knowledge sharp between barbecues and backyard concerts? Set him up with a music magazine or vinyl subscription—it’s the gift that keeps the riffs coming.

For the readers:

Go with Classic Rock, Rolling Stone, or MOJO. All of them offer digital and print versions, so you can choose based on whether he’s more of a page-flipper or a tablet scroller. Look for issues that cover deep dives into his favourite bands, gear rundowns, or “Top 100” style lists (he loves to argue with those).

For the vinyl lovers:

A vinyl club like Vinyl Me, Please, Funky Moose Records, or Black Box Record Club delivers handpicked records right to his door. Some even let you preview the picks or swap genres.

Pro tip: Choose a plan that includes exclusive pressings or limited-edition artwork – he’ll appreciate the collector value.

If he’s already got shelves of records or a stack of back issues, no problem. This kind of subscription just adds fuel to the fire – and lets him discover new music without lifting a finger.

Wrap It Up

This Father’s Day, skip the generic gift card and lean into who he really is – a walking rock documentary with killer playlists and a heart of gold.

Whether it’s a fresh band tee, a new speaker for the patio, or just an afternoon to jam out together, show your Rock Dad some love.

He’s earned it.

