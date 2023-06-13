Five Gifts NOT to Get Dad for Father’s Day

Father’s Day is just around the corner, which means it’s time to show appreciation for the dads in our lives. While the intention to surprise and delight is admirable, not all gift ideas are created equal. In fact, some presents might leave your dad scratching his head or questioning your taste.

From questionable fashion trends to peculiar bathroom accessories and outrageous family entertainment, here are some items that should definitely not make it onto your Father’s Day shopping list.

1. Meggings

Why should women be the only ones to experience the comfort and versatility of leggings? Are they underwear, are they pajamas?

Meggings are specifically designed to “liberate the modern man from conventional male fashion”. Although this gift might seem like a good idea, your dad might disagree. Unless he’s a hipster … then, you should get him one of every colour.

2. Uro Club

Just in time for golf season. The Uro Club will give dad the freedom of golfing 18 holes without having to take a bathroom break. It comes with a privacy towel, and a triple seal, leakproof, cap.

One question: will the added weight affect your swing?

3. Shakoolie

Is there anything more refreshing than an ice-cold beer in the shower on a hot summer day? The only problem with shower beers: there’s nowhere to put them.

Cut to the Shakoolie.

It’s a Shower Beer Holder so your dad will always have a place to put his beer when it’s time to wash his back.

4. Shittens

This product is pretty self-explanatory. Shittens will ensure your dad gets a clean wipe. Every time.

5. Human Slingshot

What happens when you give your dad a Human Slingshot? Hours of fun for him and the whole family, that’s what.

Just make sure someone is supervising because this fun is guaranteed to get out of hand.

Finding Dad The Perfect Gift

While it may be the thought that matters, you may be better off getting your dad nothing than one of these.

If you’re in a pinch and meggings are beginning to look like a good idea … Check out these local Father’s Day ideas! We’re sure they’ll hit the mark.