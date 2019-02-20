The talented cast at South Simcoe Theatre are in full rehearsal for their latest 2019 season offering Dancing at Lughnasa, an award winning drama by celebrated Irish play-write Brian Friel set in Ireland’s County Donegal in August 1936 in the fictional town of Ballybeg.

The play takes place in early August, around the festival of Lughnasa, the Celtic harvest festival as Michael Evans is preparing to say goodbye to his family home in Donegal, Ireland, he reflects back on the summer of 1936, when hope and love seemed possible for his mother and her four sisters. This powerful and award-winning drama has the story moving through hope, tragedy, beauty and music as it captures a time mostly forgotten.

Directed by Iain Moggach and Produced by Mel Hinch, Dancing at Lughnasa opens March 7th at the historic Cookstown Town Hall and runs Thursday, Friday, Saturday nights at 8pm and Sunday afternoons at 2pm through until March 24th. For tickets or more information click here.